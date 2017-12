PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth dispatch says firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Richmond Avenue.

The call came in around 11 a.m. Firefighters got the fire under control just around noon.

Portsmouth Fire Chief Jim Hoffler says the fire was caused by items being too close to a space heater in the home.

Hoffler says he believes the resident, or residents, have been displaced.

There were no injuries reported.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.