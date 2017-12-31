ODU crushes Charlotte 89-58, begins conference play with a win

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ahmad Caver scored 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting to propel Old Dominion past Charlotte for an 89-58 win in a Conference USA opener Saturday night.

Trey Porter, B.J. Stith and Randy Haynes added 16 points apiece for Old Dominion, which shot 53 percent to pick up its fifth-straight win. The Monarchs (10-3) held Charlotte to just 16 points in the first half and forced 22 turnovers.

Charlotte (4-8) sank the game’s first bucket, a layup from Jailan Haslem, but it was all Old Dominion from there as the Monarchs scored the next 13 points and took a 42-16 advantage into the break. The 49ers missed all seven of their shots from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes and went 6 of 26 from the field.

The second half featured improved shooting from Charlotte but Old Dominion’s lead was never threatened.

Andrien White led Charlotte with 23 points and Jon Davis had 10 points.