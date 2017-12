NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are on the scene of an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police dispatch tell 10 on Your Side that officers responded to the 3700 block of Tait Terrace around 4:10 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found one person dead at the scene. We’re told the victim is an adult man.

Investigators are still working to learn more about the victim and any possible suspects.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.