Norfolk police investigating a report of a gunshot victim

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatch says police are on the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Virginian Drive.

Norfolk police spokesperson Joann Hughes says the call came in around 8 p.m. for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

This incident is in the Wards corner section of the city, according to Norfolk police.

There are no other details at this time.

