Sheriff’s office says ‘multiple deputies down’ in active situation near Denver

DENVER, Co. (WAVY) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is reporting multiple deputies down in an active situation near Denver, Colorado.

Our NBC affiliate in Denver, KUSA, reports a shelter in place is set for residents near C-470 between University and Colorado.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were responding to the Copper Canyon Apartments for a domestic disturbance. Multiple shots were fired and deputies were injured.

KUSA reports that around 6 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shots fired call.

The scene is active and people are being asked to avoid the area, shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

No information about a suspect has been released at this time.

