Kalfus & Nachman offering safe rides home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re planning to consume alcohol this New Year’s Eve, make sure you have responsibly prepared a safe ride back to your home.

Personal injury law firm in Norfolk, Kalfus and Nachman, is offering their “Safe Ride Home” program to keep drunk drivers off the road this holiday.

They say the excitement and festivities that surround the average holiday tends to increase the amount of drunk driving dangers.

The free ride home program was launched to prevent drunk driving accidents, they say.

Here’s how you can participate:

Free cab rides are exclusively available with “Norfolk Black and White” Cab Service, Uber or Lyft. Black and White Cab does not service pick-ups in city of Portsmouth.

For a free cab ride call one of the designated companies listed at (757) 855-4444 and say you are requesting a cab for Kalfus and Nachman Safe Ride Home

Cab rides are available for the prevention of driving under the influence – remember buzzed driving is drunk driving and rides are only available 6 p.m. to 2:a.m. on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

Rides will be provided to get you to a person’s residence from a bar or restaurant; they are not available to take you other drinking locations and only available on that date

Rides cannot be guaranteed to everyone. However, every attempt will be made to accommodate all requests

You must be 21 or over to participate

Uber / Lyft Rides are also available. Kalfus and Nachman will reimburse you up to $30. You can find the form for reimbursement here.