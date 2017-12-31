James City County police responded to crash involving fire truck

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A crash involving a James City County fire truck shut down the intersection of Richmond Road and Rochambeau Drive Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Stephen Rubino with James City County Police says the crash involved a fire truck and an Atlantic Systems Septic truck.

Rubino says it happened around noon. The James City County fire truck was heading west on Richmond Road. It’s lights and sirens were on as it was responding to a fire in the 9500 block of Richmond Road.

As the fire truck entered the intersection, it collided with the septic truck, according to Rubino. The septic truck was heading east, straight through the intersection and onto Rochambeau Drive.

The driver and passenger of the septic truck were trapped for some time. Medics took both people to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the fire truck, who are both firefighters, were taken by ambulance to Riverside Doctors Hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway is now open after officials worked to clean up 4,000 gallons of spilled septic waste, plus water from the fire truck.