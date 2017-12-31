Fiery plane crash in Costa Rica with 10 foreign passengers on board

COSTA RICA (NBC) — A private plane believed to have 10 foreign passengers and two crew members on board crashed in Costa Rica on Sunday, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the unidentified passengers or crew survived what the country’s Ministry of Public Security described in a statement as a fiery crash.

Video posted by the ministry showed scattered heaps of debris and a burning pile of rubble in the woods.

The aircraft went down in Guanacaste, near the Nicaraguan border, the ministry said.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said officials were working with local authorities to determine if any Americans were on the flight.