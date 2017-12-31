Family of 3 displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters say they responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Cole Drive Sunday night.

Officials say fire department units arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m. and had the fire under control within ten minutes.

A family of three that lived in the home have been displaced.

When they arrived at the scene in the Crestwood area they found flames coming from the back of home, according to the fire department’s Twitter.

Chesapeake firefighters have the fire under control as of 8:06pm.

Firefighters say they found heavy fire in the garage area of the home near an electrical panel.

The cold temperatures made it difficult to fully extinguish the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

