Early morning fire in Chesapeake shopping center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Fire investigators in Chesapeake are looking into what caused a fire inside of the TEEN Center early Sunday morning.

Officials say firefighters were called to the TEEN Center, located at 1905 South Military Highway, at 1:09 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived eight minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the shopping center. They discovered the fire had self-extinguished and used ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the building.

The fire was contained to the TEEN Center’s suite. Minor smoke was found in several other suites within the shopping center.

The fire was marked clear at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

