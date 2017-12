HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters in Hampton responded to a residential fire on E. Weaver Road on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said they received the call at 1:50 p.m. inside the wall of a home in the 100 block of E. Weaver Road. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

There were no reported injuries and no residents will be displaced.

The cause is under investigation.