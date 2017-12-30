Small fuel spill reported in Elizabeth River

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – About 20 gallons of hydraulic fuel leaked from an Army tugboat Saturday morning, according to a Coast Guard spokesman.

The Coast Guard says a winch on the tugboat popped free, causing the 20 gallons to spill onto the deck of the boat and into the water. The spot of the leak was quickly secured and the oil has been cleared.

Norfolk police dispatch says the call came in at Colonna’s Shipyard, which is on the Elizabeth River. The city’s fire department also responded to the call.