Six people displaced in overnight apartment fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that displaced six people.

Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Catina Way just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, they found fire coming through the roof and residents evacuating the apartments.

Crews had the fire under control by 6:15 a.m. Saturday. They found one person inside the structure and medics treated that person at the scene.

Crews are now working to locate any additional fire victims. Deputy Fire Chief Kenneth Lay tells 10 on Your Side that six people were displaced because of the blaze.

Investigators are still working to learn the cause of the blaze.

