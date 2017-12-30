Onancock building suffers damage after sprinkler pipe bursts

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) – A fire sprinkler that had burst caused damage to a building on Friday.

The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department were called at around 2:31 p.m. for a report of a building collapse on Hartman Avenue.

When crew arrived, they learned a fire sprinkler pipe had burst in the ceiling of Building A and caused a collapse of the ceiling, with flooding throughout the building.

Crews secured the water and utilities to the building. The building was condemned.

Officials say another building also suffered major damage from a similar incident around 6:52 p.m. and that building was condemned.

There were no injuries reported.