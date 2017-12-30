Hickory Middle School in Chesapeake damaged in overnight fire, fire ruled accidental

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Fire investigators are working to learn what started a fire at Hickory Middle School early Saturday morning.
Lt. Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department says crews arrived at the school on Hawk Boulevard around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. They found the fire contained to a portable classroom.
Fire crews had the blaze out by 4:37 a.m. and no other buildings were damaged.
Investigators determined the fire started at a heating unit on the exterior of the portable classroom. It has been ruled accidental.
No injuries have been reported.
