Four apartments damaged in overnight fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Fire investigators in Newport News are working to learn more about an overnight apartment fire.

Dispatch confirms that crews were called out to the 800 block of Sundown Lane just before 4:45 Saturday morning.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from two upper windows. They knocked the fire down with 15 minutes and it is currently considered under control.

Fire crews are still on scene looking for hot spots and any potential occupants.

At this time, one apartment has fire damage and three others have smoke and water damage. All four apartments have been condemned.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was hurt.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.