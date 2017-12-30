Chesapeake salon temporarily closed after reports of chemical smell, small fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake fire crews are investigating a reported chemical smell and small fire at Reign Salon and Day Spa.

According to Chesapeake Fire Department Lt. Anthony Barakat, firefighters were dispatched to the salon on Volvo Parkway at 7:52 a.m. for a reported chemical smell. The hazardous materials team was also called out.

When crews arrived four minutes later, they found a fire that was contained to the salon’s suite and had distinguished itself.

Natural gas to the business was shut off. No other businesses in the complex were affected.

The salon will be closed today. The owner is on scene with firefighters.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

