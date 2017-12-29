2 men hurt, 1 shot after attempted armed robbery in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — One man was shot and another was pistol whipped on Friday night in Smithfield after an attempted armed robbery, according to Smithfield police.

Police say the call for the shooting came in at 8:17 p.m. from a Dollar General on South Church Street. Both victims were found in the parking lot, after one of the victims called 911.

Police say both victims were sitting inside a car at the time of the shooting. One man was shot in the stomach, and the other suffered a possible concussion after being pistol whipped.

The two men were taken to the hospital, where both are expected to recover, according to police.

It’s unclear whether the two men were targeted, police say.

So far there’s no suspect information and police believe this is an isolated incident.

