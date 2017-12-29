Two men arrested in Norfolk after a robbery and car chase

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they arrested two men Thursday night following a robbery and car chase.

Twenty-one-year-old Edwin Horne and 19-year-old Eugene Hammond were arrested and each charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony eluding police and grand larceny.

Around 9 p.m., Norfolk dispatchers received a call from a woman who claimed she was robbed at gunpoint in the 2800 block of Kellar Avenue.

The suspects fled the scene in a car and the woman was left uninjured, according to police.

Some time later that evening, police saw a car that matched the description of the car used in the robbery earlier.

Police say they confirmed that the car was stolen and attempted to stop the car.

The suspect driving the car tried to escape police until they reached a dead-end in the 200 block of La Valette Avenue, according to police.

The suspects fled the car and tried to run away on foot into a nearby marshland. Police say they continued to follow the suspects into the marsh and were able to capture them.