Norfolk Sheriff Joseph Baron takes oath of office

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sheriff Joseph Baron was officially sworn in to serve as Norfolk’s sheriff during a special ceremony Wednesday morning.

The ceremony was held in the Norfolk Consolidated Courthouse and officiated by Judge John R. Doyle III.

Immediately following Baron’s oath of office, over 125 deputies were sworn in by Tom Larson, Chief Deputy of the Norfolk Circuit Court.

Baron chose to reappoint all staff assigned to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

Baron was elected on Nov. 7 by a landslide of votes.

He had been serving as sheriff since Bob McCabe stepped down earlier this year.

“I hope the citizens will say four years from now that ‘Joe Barron did a good job,’” Baron said after he was elected in November.