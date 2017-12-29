Police: Man attempted to rob a credit union in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man attempted to rob a Chartway Federal Credit Union Friday morning, according to Suffolk police.

The man went into the credit union located in the 3500 block of Bridge Road and passed a note to the clerk demanding money.

Police say the clerk did not give the suspect anything and he took back his note before leaving on foot.

Dispatchers got the call about incident just before 11 a.m.

Police say no one was injured.

This attempted robbery is believed to be linked to a robbery that happened on Dec. 19 at the Chartway Federal Credit Union in the 1400 block of North Main Street, police say.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Suffolk police or call the Crime Line at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP.