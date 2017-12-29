NYC mayor: Child playing with stove may have caused deadly Bronx apartment fire

NEW YORK (NBC) — A fire that tore through a Bronx building, killing at least 12 people, may have been caused by a young child playing with a stove in a first-floor apartment, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

Four other people were critically injured and fighting for their lives after the blaze broke out shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday at a five-story building near the Bronx Zoo. Witnesses described seeing children without coats huddled on fire escapes as firefighters worked through icy conditions to bring the flames under control in about two hours.

“By the time I got downstairs, the fire had already escalated from one apartment to two, two to almost three. All I see is a bunch of kids on the fire escape, cold, with no jacket, no pajamas, no nothing,” said Rafael Gonzalez, who lives across the street.

The dead included four children: three girls ages 1, 2 and 7, and an unidentified boy. The oldest was a 63-year-old woman. De Blasio called the city’s worst fire tragedy in a quarter-century and “an unspeakable tragedy,” and warned that the death toll could rise.