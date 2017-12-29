Man steals laptop from Chesapeake store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are looking for a man who they say stole a laptop from a Chesapeake department store.

Police say the man entered the store, located in the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle, with a younger white female with long blond hair. The two left the area in a white four door sedan.

The suspect is described as a white male with a brown beard and mustache. He has brown curly hair and was last seen wearing a khaki- colored pants, a blue plaid shirt, and a blue beanie style winter cap.

If you can help police identify the suspect, police ask you to call the Chesapeake Crime Line.