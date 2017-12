SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue found a dead man after battling a house fire in the 7600 block of South Quay Road early Friday morning.

Suffolk officials say they are investigating it as an “undetermined death,” but they are not sure if it is related to the fire.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 6 a.m.

There is no other information at this time.

