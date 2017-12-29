HPD investigating armed robbery at Citgo gas station

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police need the public’s help in identifying two suspects who robbed a business on December 28.

Police say the suspects walked into the Citgo gas station located in the 4000 block pf Victoria Boulevard at 2:38 p.m., showed their weapon, and demanded money. They ran from the store after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.The pair was last seen headed towards Armistead Avenue.

The first suspect, a black male, was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, jeans, and red and white sneakers. The second suspect, also a black male, was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black jeans.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say call the Crime Line if you have any information about this crime.