HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is asking the public to help them identify a man who robbed a Sonic Drive-In Friday morning.

Police say the man went to the Sonic located in the 200 block of Floyd Thompson Drive, pointed his gun and demanded money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money , the man left the scene on foot and headed towards The Samuel Apartments.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.