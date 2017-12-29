Franklin PD: Gang activity rumors not credible

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Rumors of potential gang activity at a Franklin Walmart and a lockdown at Southampton Memorial Hospital are unfounded, according to a Franklin Police spokesperson.

Captain Timothy Whitt says no areas are on lockdown, but Southampton Memorial Hospital did close its office doors at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. due to the reports.

Police say they’re trying to figure out how the rumors materialized.

10 On Your Side received multiple messages from concerned viewers starting around 5:30 p.m. The rumor implied that gang members were going to shoot anyone wearing red, white, or blue that went in or out of the hospital or Walmart.