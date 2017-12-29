Firefighters battle chimney fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire and rescue crews responded to a chimney fire Friday afternoon in Suffolk, hours after working a blaze that took the life of a 91-year-old man.

The chimney fire was called in at 3:33 p.m. at the 5700 block of Godwin Boulevard.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief David Harrell says first responders arrived at 3:39 p.m. and found smoke showing from the chimney. The fire eventually spread to the attic, but was marked under control minutes later.

The home’s single occupant wasn’t hurt and will not be displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

A separate fire broke out in Suffolk early Friday morning in the 7600 block of South Quay Road. Fire officials say 91-year-old Ralph Saunders, who was viewed by neighbors as a pillar of the community, perished after a stove accidentally combusted.