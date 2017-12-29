Clerk assaulted during Virginia Beach 7-Eleven robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A store clerk was injured during a 7-Eleven robbery early Friday morning.

Virginia Beach Police say the suspect entered the store at 720 Independence Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.. He reportedly assaulted the clerk before stealing cigarettes.

The suspect took off on foot and responding officers located him nearby within minutes. 22-year-old Khalil Fleet, of Norfolk, was charged with assault and battery and two counts of robbery. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

The clerk was treated for a minor injury on scene.

