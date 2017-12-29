ABNB Federal Credit Union robbed at gunpoint in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery on Chesapeake Square Ring Road.

At around 5:36 p.m., police responded to a robbery call at the ABNB Federal Credit Union in 4109 Chesapeake Square Ring Road.

Officers learned that a black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans entered the business, approached a teller and displayed a handgun and demanded money. He left on foot with undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.