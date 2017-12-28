Norfolk woman dies after crash involving Naval Support Activity firetruck

Related Coverage Woman, child injured after SUV crashes into NSA fire truck

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman who was seriously injured in a crash with a Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Fire and Emergency firetruck died from her injuries on Christmas Eve, according to Norfolk police.

The accident happened on Dec. 17, when 37-year-old Charlene Rios was traveling in an SUV with her 12-year-old daughter.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, the firetruck was leaving a fire station on Baker Street when Rios’ SUV struck it while traveling north on Hampton Boulevard.

Both Rios and her daughter were rushed to the hospital after the crash. The daughter was treated for serious injuries at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Two of the four fire personnel members on the fire engine were treated for minor injuries after the crash.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.

