Sen. Kaine’s son placed on probation following Minnesota Trump protest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine’s youngest son has been placed on probation and ordered to pay $236 in fines and fees in connection with his arrest following a rally for President Donald Trump in Minnesota.

Linwood “Woody” Kaine, of Minneapolis, was among eight people arrested in the St. Paul rally in March. He pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing the legal process and received a 90-day sentence, with 86 days suspended. He served four days in jail.

Two other misdemeanor charges were dismissed Dec. 11.

A criminal complaint said Kaine and others changed into black clothing during the rally and entered the Capitol. The complaint said Kaine was among those who ran away and resisted arrest.

Two other men were charged with prohibited use of tear gas. Authorities said a smoke bomb was thrown during the disturbance.

The protesters clashed with hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the State Capitol rotunda in St. Paul, a scene that played out during rallies in other cities around the country at the start of the year.

Linwood Kaine, who goes by “Woody,” is the youngest son and second of Kaine and Anne Holton’s three children. He was never on the campaign trail during Kaine’s 2016 campaign for vice president, although his sister, Annella, appeared with him at a few events and flew on the campaign plane.

The family’s oldest son, Nat, a Marine, was deployed abroad just after Hillary Clinton named the senator as her running mate.

“Some were charged for disruptive activity at the rally but Woody behaved peacefully there and faced no such charges,” said Sarah Peck, a spokeswoman for Tim Kaine.

“Tim and Anne love and support their son and are glad the matter is resolved.”