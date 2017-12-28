Power restored at Disneyland after outage halts rides

ANAHEIM, Cali. (CNN) — Power has been restored at Disneyland after an outage left some tourists stranded on rides, according to park spokesperson Suzi Brown.

The outage, caused by a transformer issue shortly before 11 a.m., came during a busy holiday season at the Anaheim, California, amusement park.

The outage took out power in portions of the Toontown and Fantasyland areas, Brown said. About a dozen attractions were affected and guests were escorted off the rides, Brown said.

All power was restored by 4 p.m. and the rides were working again, she said. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to all of our guests who were impacted,” Disneyland said.

PARKS UPDATE: Disneyland Park is currently only accepting Guests for re-entry at this time. Disney California Adventure Park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

Geoff Fienberg, who was on the “It’s a Small World” ride when the outage happened, told CNN it wasn’t much of an ordeal after the ride stopped.

“About 60 percent to 70 percent of the way through the ride the power just went off,” he said. The guests sat “25 minutes in the dark” and were eventually escorted off.

He said everyone was “pretty calm” and there was no “danger” or “commotion.” The attraction is a boat ride in the Fantasyland area.

“It was just dark, music was still playing, so that will be in most of our heads probably for the following year.”

Disneyland said on its Twitter feed Wednesday afternoon that it was “currently only accepting guests for re-entry.”

CNN’s Topher Gauk-Roger contributed to this report