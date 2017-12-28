Portsmouth families want answers after being displaced by fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two days after Christmas, a fire broke out at a Portsmouth apartment complex.

Eight families who lived there told 10 On Your Side that they can’t get back in.

City officials condemned the Portsmouth apartment complex on the 1600 block of Deep Creek Blvd. on Thursday, one day after a fire broke out around 4 p.m.

10 On Your Side learned an electrical outlet caused the fire, and Portsmouth Fire Chief Jim Hoffler says fire came out of windows and spilled into hallways causing smoke damage, too.

According to Chief Hoffler, the building is condemned temporarily, until the owner can bring it up to code because of the electrical issued involved.

Residents like Mckinley Byrd say the clock is ticking. Byrd and his brother ran into the burning building to save their mother after the fire broke out in the apartment next door to her’s.

“I grabbed her from her legs, and once I grabbed her legs I put my arms around her, and at that point people ran up bringing blankets,” said Byrd. “It was tough to watch, it was tough. It was really tough.”

Taurus Martin lives in the complex and says he has some serious concerns.

“Eight families lost their homes, there is smoke damage and people cannot go in there, you see the sign they condemned the building,” said Martin. “It’s two days after Christmas, people ain’t got no money, Red Cross stepped up a little bit and helped out to put us at a place to stay for a day or two, but at the of the end of the day, when that is done, what are these eight families going to do?”

10 On Your Side called the complex manager and asked outright — what are they doing for families?

We are told property management is working with the Red Cross to find additional resources and solutions for the families. The manager also said only one of the units has damage and they will be working hard to get the families back in as soon as possible.

Luckily no one was hurt and firefighters were on scene for about two hours.