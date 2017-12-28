Portsmouth centers serve as refuge for homeless facing frigid temps

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s cold outside, but inside the Oasis Social Ministry in Portsmouth it’s the warmest place that 70 mostly homeless people could find.

They trickle in for a hot lunch, and warmth, and friendship among the needy.

Robert Dion Johnson is here when it is really cold, “Until it got cold, then I had to deal with getting shelter, consistent shelter.”

Bruce Bremby is eating a hot meal inside, but outside the weather is cruel on a day like today.

“The cold is drastic. I try to check the news every morning and I actually see how cold it will be. How cold it is, how the weather is going to be from day to day,” Bremby said.

“We often see a few people around here. We don’t see this number often, this is a safe place to come,” says Oasis Social Ministry’s Burgess Hodges, who serves as the resource and development planner for Oasis. “We try to be a refuge. We are the last line,” he adds. “We work with Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless (PVH) to make sure no one has to be outside in this.”

Duane Burrell is chef and kitchen manager, and he cooks for nearly a hundred.

He runs the show, and says a prayer before every meal serving: “Lord, we thank you for allowing us to serve this meal. We thank you for us to be living in the land of the living, and may you bless the Oasis Social Ministry.”

It should also be noted when the kitchen serving door goes up at the Oasis Social Ministry, you know that Fannie Baker will be here three times a week helping to feed the homeless.

“And my heart goes out to them because I would want them to be comfortable and warm like I am in my home with my family,” Baker says.

After a morning of prep, the bustling kitchen hands dish out meals with love, kindness, with great regard for fulfilling — what Lincoln called the “better angels of our nature.”

“Three generations helping the community,” says Baker’s daughter Ziette Hayes, who brought her own daughters to help their grandmother. “It’s extremely important for us to pass down through the generations the importance of giving back, and helping those in need, not just yourself, but those who are in need especially at holiday time.”

Bruce Bremby’s daughter lives nearby, but she was out of town for Christmas.

So I stayed here with the homeless, with my friends, with all the homeless people I basically growed (sic) up with and live with. The people I actually know,” Bremby said.

Bremby and the others don’t only get meals, they can go next door to the Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless (PVH) and wash and dry clothes, take a shower, get clothing and rides.

“When we have them we provide complimentary HRT bus tickets to get to qualified and eligible appointments like social security, medical, health appointments, housing and employment appointments,” says PVH Executive Director Darlene Sparks-Washington.

As he contemplates all that is before him, Bremby sums it up this way, “It means a lot to me, not only to me, it means a lot to other people too, that they are able to do this, and they are able to provide something like this for us…it means a lot”

The Winter Shelter Program at the Elm Avenue Rec Center was expecting 40 Wednesday night, but 52 showed up. They had to bring in 12 more mats for people to sleep on, and more are expected Thursday night.