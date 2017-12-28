Police: Rocks thrown at car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after rocks were thrown at a car in Norfolk.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Tidewater Drive, near Norview Avenue. Officers were told by someone on scene they were driving when they saw two juveniles throwing rocks at their car.

Police say that when officers went to go talk to the juveniles, they fled the scene. There was visible damage to the car, but police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.