Police: Resident says neighbor’s dog attacked, killed their Chihuahua

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a report of a fatal dog attack in Norfolk.

Officers were called about to the alleged incident on Andrea Drive Wednesday afternoon. The person who called police reportedly said a neighbor’s dog attacked and killed their Chihuahua.

The officers saw an American Bulldog jump a fence, and were able to restrain the dog.

Police say the dog, named Sherlock, was seized for possible dangerous dog charges and was taken to a city shelter.

A hearing has been set for Jan. 2, according to police. An investigation into the incident.