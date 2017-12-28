New VDOT website features information about residential work

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY)– VDOT has launched a new website to help provide information to property owners and residents about maintenance activities and issues that affect residential areas.

The site, VDOT and Your Neighborhood, provides details and expectations about maintenance work, and contact information for when issues occur.

“We want people to know about and understand the maintenance work that goes on in their neighborhoods,” said VDOT Commissioner Charles Kilpatrick.

The site is based on the most frequently asked questions regarding neighborhoods such as paving and pothole repairs, drainage, snow removal and claims. It also lists information about speed limits, signs, and residential traffic issues.

The website also features a snowplow tracker map tool. This allows VDOT and contractor trucks equipped with automatic vehicle location technology to be monitored during snow removal operations, when snowfall reaches two inches or more.

As the platform grows, additional topics that affect neighborhoods and homeowners will be added.

