Mother and seven kids left homeless after fire

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A family of eight was displaced Tuesday morning after their mobile home caught fire in a Gloucester community.

“It was horrible,” said Mary Phillips. “It was awful.”

For 10 years, Phillips lived in the mobile home on Woodside Street.

But that all changed Tuesday morning around 8.

“I have no idea what would start a fire,” she said.

Phillips and her seven children were just waking up when smoke started to fill the mobile home.

“At that point it was just a little fire,” Phillips added. “The curtains had caught and the bed had caught.”

Phillips worked to get her kids, ranging in age fom 7 months to 18 years old, out of home.

She grabbed a fire extinguisher.

“The smoke was rolling out so bad,” Phillips said. “There’s a door there and every time I pulled the door the smoke would hit me in the face.”

Everyone got out with only the pajamas they were wearing. Everything inside was destroyed.

“It’s very hard,” Phillips added. “I have to be the mom. I have to tell my children it’s OK, and that we are going to be fine. Right now we are homeless. We don’t have anywhere to go.”

Phillips says if she found a new place, she could pay rent. The difficult part is finding a place to rent that will take seven children.

“I know God loves us, and I’m sure he has a plan, so we will just wait and see what it is,” Phillips said.

Phillips believes the fire began in an electrical outlet in her son’s room.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. To donate, click here.

