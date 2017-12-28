More flurries seen across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A “bay effect” has caused some flurries to crop up across the viewing area Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor reports no real accumulations are expected from flurries. This is the second consecutive day flurries have been seen in the region.

Viewers in many of the Seven Cities and in North Carolina noted snow was falling in the late morning hours. Some

Temperatures for Thursday are expected to remain below freezing, with wind chills making it feel like 20 degrees.

