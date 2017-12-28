Local vape shop owner pleads not guilty to running illegal gambling operation

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A local vape shop owner has pleaded not guilty to charges of running an illegal gambling operation.

Marjorie Fischer pleaded not guilty this week to charges of illegal gambling operation and conduct unlawful financial transaction. A trial date has been set for June 8, 2018.

Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff Office arrested Fischer in mid-November, weeks after they raided her shop on Carrollton Boulevard.

The shop, Wicked Vapes, had been at the center of an investigation into illegal gambling for several months prior to the sting.

Traffic complaints from business owners and residents led deputies to begin looking into the shop.