CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after fire broke out Wednesday night at a Family Dollar in Chesapeake.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department say crews were called to the store on Sams Circle just after 9:45 p.m. Once there, they found a light haze in the building.

Officials say employees explained they had extinguished the fire, which was near the front of the store. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.