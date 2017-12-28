Driver opens fire on authorities, crashes on I-95 in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (NBC) — A driver opened fire on law enforcement officers during a traffic stop in Stafford County on Thursday, then suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash as he tried to get away on Interstate 95.

Virginia State Police said a state trooper and a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy stopped an SUV suspected of being involved in a criminal investigation.

The driver pulled over on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-95, got out of the SUV and began firing at the trooper and deputy, striking the trooper’s windshield, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

The driver then got back behind the wheel of the SUV and fled north on I-95, where he crashed and overturned near the 142 marker. He suffered what state police described as serious injuries and was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

No law enforcement officers or other drivers were injured.

State police say the trooper and deputy did not fire their guns during the shooting.