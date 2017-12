KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A couple using the self-checkout at the Kitty Hawk Wal-Mart helped themselves to another customer’s money, police say.

The crime was reported Wednesday around 10:40 a.m.

Police officials released images of the suspects, including one that appears to show them with the stolen money in hand.

If you can help police identify these individuals, please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (757) 261-3895.