CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – A 71-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Currituck County.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, it appears Mr. Gary Clevinger had a medical issue.

Highway Patrol was alerted to the crash at 10:49 a.m. and troopers responded to the scene on N.C. 158 near the entrance to the Currituck on the Sound neighborhood.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.