SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say two people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after their vehicle flipped upside down, trapping them inside.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene at the 3900 block of Holland Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. and found the vehicle’s two occupants, a man and a woman, entrapped.

The two were removed and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.