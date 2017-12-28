2 fires break out in Gloucester area on Thursday morning

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Two fires broke out within an hour of each other on Thursday morning in the Gloucester area.

Fire crews responded to the first fire around 9 a.m. at the Gloucester Emporium at 8234 John Clayton Memorial Highway. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a chimney on the side of the building.

Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief J.D Clements said it appears the chimney failed, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The building suffered damage, but no one was hurt.

Crews from Abingdon, Gloucester, Mathews and Hartfield responded.

The second fire was reported about an hour later at a home on Grenwich Lane just off the York River near Allmondsville.

Fire officials believe the fire was caused by hot ashes from a wood stove being placed on a deck. The fire then sparked a nearby outlet, which caused flames to make their way to the home’s roof.

Officials say the residents were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived, and they’ll likely be displaced.