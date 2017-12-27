Trial set for suspect in Chesapeake police chase, crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old year man charged with leading police on a chase that ended in a crash will go on trial next month.

Joshua Oglesby was arrested after crashing on the High Rise Bridge in October.

Chesapeake police say officers tried to stop Oglesby after he was seen speeding on Georgetown Boulevard and Military Highway.

According to police, Oglesby side-swiped three vehicles before losing control and crashing on the bridge.

Court records show Oglesby will go on trial for charges of reckless driving, eluding police, possession of marijuana and driving without a license.

The trial is set for Jan. 26.