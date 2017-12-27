Three animals perish in Currituck house fire

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A three-alarm fire that destroyed a home in Currituck County on Wednesday also took the lives of three animals.

Officials say the fire started before 1 p.m. at 184 Augusta Drive in the Grandy area.

When fire crews arrived, they found the home fully involved with smoke and fire coming from the home’s right side.

Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control in about 30 to 45 minutes, but the home was a total loss. Three animals were later found dead inside.

Fire officials are still looking into what caused the fire.

The homeowners weren’t home at the time. They’re getting help from their insurance company and the Red Cross.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.