Suspect wanted for stealing cash from man at Pizza Hut in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives in Newport News are looking for a suspect who stole cash from a victim at Pizza Hut.

The incident happened around 7:38 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the restaurant at 13659 Warwick Blvd., according to police.

Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man from Toano, was trying to purchase a cell phone from the suspect. When the victim presented money to make the purchase, policy say the suspect grabbed the cash and ran away.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, clean shaven, with a thin build. If you recognize this man or know anything about the incident call Detective M. Andreoli, North Precinct Investigations at (757) 369-3139, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

